Madonna: Trump is 'As Low As We Can Go'

January 20, 2017 5:54 AM
Filed Under: Madonna

By Hayden Wright

Madonna appeared at the Brooklyn Museum last night for a sit-down with feminist writer Marilyn Minter. Madonna was an outspoken critic of Donald Trump during the presidential election, and on the eve of his inauguration she showed no signs of backing down. The star described Trump’s ascendancy as the nadir of American politics.

“He’s actually doing us a great service, because we have gone as low as we can go,” she said Thursday night. “We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation.”

Madonna’s bleak assessment included a bit of psychoanalysis: She says Americans simply got too complacent with their rights, liberties and the progress we’ve made.

“I do believe that Trump was elected for a reason, to show us how lazy and un-unified and lackadaisical and taking for granted we’ve become of our freedom and the rights that we have as Americans,” Madonna said. “I feel like people forgot what was written in the Constitution.”

