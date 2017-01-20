Migos Share New Track ‘What the Price’

January 20, 2017 8:41 AM
Migos

By Amanda Wicks

Migos added to the list of songs they’ve shared ahead of their forthcoming album C U L T U R E with their latest, “What the Price.”

Migos question everything’s inherent price in the track, which finds Quavo, Takeoff and Offset all auto-tuned. The song features a slick beat and borrows Desiigner’s machine gun effect in places.

“What’s the price? What’s the price?/ Prices going up, prices,” the three sing on the heavily auto-tuned chorus. The track  questions what people have to do to survive in a world that’s increasingly asking them to give more and more.

Besides “What the Price,” the Atlanta trio shared “Bad and Boujee” as well as “T-Shirt” off the album. C U L T U R E drops January 27th.

 

