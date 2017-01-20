Play ‘The BIG Prize Minute’ At 8:10am, Win ‘Jack Reacher Never Go Back And More!

January 20, 2017 9:05 AM By Bre

You can win tons of prizes like JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK, starring Tom Cruise. Based on Lee Child’s bestselling book, Rolling Stone calls it “a fun, action-packed ride.” Get JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK NOW on Digital HD, 2 weeks before Blu-ray. Rated PG-13. From Paramount Pictures. Plus more on The Tony Tecate Show with Bre by playing The BIG Prize Minute at 8:10 Monday morning!

This is how it works, answer 10 questions in 60 seconds to win! If we don’t get a winner, we add another prize to the prize pot, and ask the same questions until all 10 questions are conquered!

  1. Who makes up the Netflix Marvel Defenders? (Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Daredevil & Iron Fist)
  2. Who does Taraji P. Henson play on Empire? (Cookie)
  3. Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise have daughter, what’s her name? (Suri Cruise)
  4. Who’s record label is called OVO? (Drake)
  5. Some months have 31 days, others have 30 days. How many have 28 days? (All months have 28 days)
  6. What celebrity has three sons named Eric, Donald and Barron? (Donald Trump)

See if you got what it takes!

