Shia LaBeouf Running Anti-Trump Livestream For Next 4 Years

January 20, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Shia LaBeouf

Today Donald Trump was sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States, and many celebrities and normal civilians are currently protesting in various ways.

According to Complex, actor and artist Shia LabBeouf, known for his livestream art performances, has kicked off a livestream project at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York called “He Will Not Divide Us.”

“He Will Not Divide Us” is a four-year project which will non-stop livestream a wall in New York over the next four years, encouraging people to stand against that wall and say “He will not divide us” in front of the camera.

People can view the livestream at THIS WEBSITE anytime of the day or night over the next four years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live