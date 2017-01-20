Shia LaBeouf Running Anti-Trump Livestream For Next 4 Years

Today Donald Trump was sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States, and many celebrities and normal civilians are currently protesting in various ways.

According to Complex, actor and artist Shia LabBeouf, known for his livestream art performances, has kicked off a livestream project at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York called “He Will Not Divide Us.”

“He Will Not Divide Us” is a four-year project which will non-stop livestream a wall in New York over the next four years, encouraging people to stand against that wall and say “He will not divide us” in front of the camera.

People can view the livestream at THIS WEBSITE anytime of the day or night over the next four years.