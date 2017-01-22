Is Donald Trump The Chris Brown Of Politics? [VIDEO]

January 22, 2017 12:57 PM By DJ Squintz
Feel how you want about all the politics and events going on right now because of it, but all feelings aside one thing I don’t think anyone ever thought to consider: is Donald Trump like Chris Brown?

I don’t really have an answer to that, but I can tell you where the question came from. Last night Aziz Ansari hosted Saturday Night Live. In his opening monologue he uses Donald Trump as the main topic. Of course he commented in general, and brought up the marches that took place across the country, and support either way.

Then he brought up Chris Brown, in comparison.

“Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics,” he said. “Make America Great Again is his ‘These Hoes Ain’t Loyal.’”

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown,” he continued, “where it’s like, ‘Hey, man! I’m just here for the tunes. I’m just here for the tunes! I don’t know about that other stuff!'”

You can get more about the entire episode from US WEEKLY here, which includes more Trump satire.

Plus, see the entire monologue in the video above.

