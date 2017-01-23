Britney Spears Waited 5 Months to Call Boyfriend Sam Asghari

By Radio.com Staff

Britney Spears recently called in to 103.7 AMP Radio and dished on how she and boyfriend Sam Asghari met.

Spears and Asghari first connected while they were stuck together on the set of her video for “Slumber Party,” where Sam played her leading man.

“We were basically forced to talk to each other, says Spears. “And we started talking about sushi, and things we liked, and we’re like we should go to sushi one day.”

Asghari gave Spears his number, but it took her a while to take him up on his offer.

“I kept his number,” she continued “and it was so weird, it was like five months later, I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy was really cute.’ So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”

