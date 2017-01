'Hollyweed' Sign Guy Hits Golden Gate Bridge with Anti-Trump Banner (PHOTOS) https://t.co/kCBlg4dqMH — TMZ (@TMZ) January 23, 2017

The ‘Hollyweed’ sign prankster struck again this weekend in the Bay Area.

Zach Fernandez is claiming responsibility for an Anti-Trump sign that was hung from The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

The sign read “Impeach” and in small print “You’re Fired” on Saturday night.

TMZ is reporting that the CHP is investigating the incident and the sign has been taken down.

