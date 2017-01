Justin Bieber might be a little salty about his ex Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s new romance!

He already told “sources” that Selena is only using him for promotion for her new music and now he is dissing The Weeknd’s music, calling it ‘wack!’ Which we can agree that it is far from wack!



Can we focus on the real issue in this video, that little boy just littered! Didn’t his mother teach him better than that?!