Keak Da Sneak Is Recovering After Being Shot [Pics]

You'll never understand how valuable life is until it flash before ya eyes 🙏🏾 Gods plan can never be determined by man an fa that I'm still livin an Can't nothin on this earth stop me! A video posted by Keak Da Sneak (@therealkeakdasneak) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:08am PST

Keak Da Sneak was recently shot but he posted this video a day ago of himself walking on stage with crutches.

Details about the shooting are unknown but you can tell from his caption on his post that he has not taken the shooting lightly.

“You’ll never understand how valuable life is until it flashes before ya eyes.”

Keak came out during Marshmellow’s set this past Saturday night in San Francisco and it looks like he’s recovering well from the shooting.

We wish Keak a speedy recovery and wish him and his family the best!