Keak Da Sneak Is Recovering After Being Shot [Pics]

January 23, 2017 3:47 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Keak Da Sneak, Marshmellow

Keak Da Sneak was recently shot but he posted this video a day ago of himself walking on stage with crutches.

Details about the shooting are unknown but you can tell from his caption on his post that he has not taken the shooting lightly.

“You’ll never understand how valuable life is until it flashes before ya eyes.”

Keak came out during Marshmellow’s set this past Saturday night in San Francisco and it looks like he’s recovering well from the shooting.

We wish Keak a speedy recovery and wish him and his family the best!

@therealkeakdasneak x @marshmellomusic x @iamsu

A photo posted by Keak Da Sneak (@therealkeakdasneak) on

