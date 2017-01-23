Lance Bass Shares an ‘Alternative Fact’ about Betty White

By Hayden Wright

Over the weekend, President Trump’s senior counselor Kellyanne Conway ignited a firestorm when she defined misinformation as “alternative facts.” Conway did so defending press secretary Sean Spicer’s comments about the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd. Critics were quick to correct her: “Alternative facts” are just falsehoods.

In addition to clap-back from the Merriam-Webster dictionary, Conway got skewered by a former Backstreet Boy when Lance Bass tweeted an “alternative fact” of his own.

“As a member of the @backstreetboys, I had a love child with @BettyMWhite,” he wrote.

Seem hard to believe? It’s probably not true. But as Kellyanne Conway would say, “I don’t think you can prove those numbers one way or another.”