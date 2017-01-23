Trying To Save A Few Bucks? Here Are A Few Tips!

Looking back on it now I think it is awesome and I even find myself doing some of these same things! When I was younger my dad would tell me to lie about my age to the movie theater so he can be charged for a child’s ticket instead of an adult ticket. Sound familiar? I’m sure you have all experienced this! Sneak in snacks and even hop over to another movie theater, why not? haha Anything to save a few dollars!

What are somethings your parents did to save a few bucks?

Check out this list from kids with cheap parents, maybe you can relate or even find yourself doing the same! Click HERE!