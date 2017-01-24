Bebe Rexha Announces First Headlining Tour

January 24, 2017 8:02 AM
Filed Under: Bebe Rexha, tours

By Amanda Wicks

Bebe Rexha will be embarking on her first headlining tour later this year to support her forthcoming debut album All Your Fault.

The All Your Fault Tour will hit 20 clubs across North America throughout March with Daniel Skye opening for Rexha.

She kicks things off on March 1st in Dallas, Texas, and wraps them up March 30th in Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10am local time. For more information, check out Rexha’s website.

All Your Fault drops February 17th. Check out the full list of dates below.

3/1 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
3/2 – Houston, TX @ HOB, Bronze Peacock
3/3 – Austin, TX  @ Emo’s
3/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ LiveWire
3/8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda
3/9 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
3/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
3/13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
3/14 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
3/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
3/17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
3/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
3/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
3/22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
3/23 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
3/24 – Montreal, QC @ Belmont
3/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
3/27 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
3/29 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
3/30 – Washington, DC @ U Street

