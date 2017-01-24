Guys Cope With Stress By Playing Video Games.

January 24, 2017 5:15 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: ps4, Video Games, XBOX

According to a new study from the University College London, video games are among the most popular ways guys cope with stress.

Researchers found that 29% of men admit that video games is an important coping strategy – with women trailing behind at 18%.

This is important to consider as people are still trying to figure out the benefits and problems video games create.

This time around, it looks like video games are helping guys unwind – without them reaching for booze or drugs. Check out the full article here.

