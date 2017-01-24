McDonald’s Giving Away FREE Bottles Of Special Sauce!

This is better news than the Big Macs themselves! According to FOX 6, to celebrate launching TWO new Mac burgers, McDonald’s will be giving away 10,000 full-sized bottles of their special sauce on January 26th!
The burgers being introduced are Mac Jr. and Grand Mac burgers, which both contain “100% all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun.” The burgers will be available for a limited time through March 20th.
As for the special sauce, McDonald’s says we’ll have to check back to their Instagram page on Thursday to find out how to snag a free bottle of their creamy goodness 🙂