McDonald’s Giving Away FREE Bottles Of Special Sauce!

January 24, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: McDonalds

This is better news than the Big Macs themselves! According to FOX 6, to celebrate launching TWO new Mac burgers, McDonald’s will be giving away 10,000 full-sized bottles of their special sauce on January 26th!

The burgers being introduced are Mac Jr. and Grand Mac burgers, which both contain “100% all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun.” The burgers will be available for a limited time through March 20th.

As for the special sauce, McDonald’s says we’ll have to check back to their Instagram page on Thursday to find out how to snag a free bottle of their creamy goodness 🙂

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live