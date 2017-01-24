‘My Super Sweet 16’ Is Coming Back!

January 24, 2017 6:01 AM By Bre
The MTV reality show that showed us all how crazy, spoiled, brats got to have the BEST 16th birthdays ever is now back after 9 years! The show ended in 2008, but this time, the show won’t center ONLY on Sweet Sixteens, Quinceanera’s, Debutante Ball’s, Debut’s, or any other coming of age milestone event.

The show will be known as My Super Sweet, allowing them to find people who could potentially be as young as 13 years old. The casting call email reads, “If it’s going to be lit, we want to know about it!”

I love that MTV is bringing back old shows! They need to bring back, ‘Say What! Karaoke!’ Remember that show?

