Remy Ma And Papoose Open Up About Losing Their Baby [Video]

Remy Ma and Papoose are going through a difficult time right now, one that unfortunately many people can relate to. The couple just opened up about having a miscarriage. Remy Ma shared a video via Instagram to let all her fans know about her current situation.
First, thank you to everyone that sent their congrats as well as condolences🙏🏽 This was a hard time for me & my husband & we thought long and hard before deciding to share this part of our lives with you all. I was totally against it but in a fit of crying @papoosepapoose said " you are not the only one going thru this , we will get thru it" ...made me realize how many women like myself experience the same thing and don't have a strong partner by their side to say it will be alright. So I'm here to tell anyone going thru a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say so Thank you to the staff at the hospital I was in; you all were super nice & respectful and did everything to ensure I was comfortable. And to Dr. Razmzan , who came to perform my surgery at 5am, who tried his best to leave me scarless and succeeded, who eased any fears I had- THANK YOU, & don't retire yet cuz once we find the right in vitro dr you have to deliver my babies 😘#BlackLove #RemyMa #MeetTheMackies
She says in the video caption that she initially wanted to keep the loss private but that Papoose convinced her to post this for all the woman going through this.
Papoose has also taken to IG to thank everyone for their support.