Remy Ma And Papoose Open Up About Losing Their Baby [Video]

Remy Ma and Papoose are going through a difficult time right now, one that unfortunately many people can relate to. The couple just opened up about having a miscarriage. Remy Ma shared a video via Instagram to let all her fans know about her current situation.



She says in the video caption that she initially wanted to keep the loss private but that Papoose convinced her to post this for all the woman going through this.

Papoose has also taken to IG to thank everyone for their support.

