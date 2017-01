The founder of the popular website worldstarhiphop.com Lee O’ Denat aka ‘Q’ was found dead at the young age of 43.

Sources are telling TMZ that he passed away of a heart attack in his sleep.

The website was founded in 2005 and it started off with mixtapes and crazy cell phone footage of fights.

