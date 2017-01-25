A Tostitos Bag That Can Tell If You’re Drunk! [Video]

Just in case you try to drive home after all the drinking you have been doing, Ad week announced this Tostitos breathalyzer bag!



.@Tostitos' new party bag knows when you've been drinking and will even call you an Uber: adweek.it/2jWozzG https://t.co/Q0mO2bo22h —

(@Adweek) January 24, 2017

The special bag, created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners, comes equipped with a sensor connected to a microcontroller calibrated to detect small traces of alcohol on a person’s breath. If any alcohol is detected, the sensor turns red and forms the image of a steering wheel, along with an Uber code and a “Don’t drink and drive” message.

Just in time for the Big Game coming up in February Tostitos, Uber and MADD are partnering to provide $10 off for the party people!

Pretty cool idea, but if a bag of chips has to convince to not drive after you have been drinking well then that is a whole other issue that we need to deal with! Party safe!