This doesn’t surprise me, I mean, it’s Drake. He can do whatever he wants, whenever he wants with whoever he wants and his track record with women is longgggggg.

According to the Daily Mail, he was seen out at dinner in Amsterdam Monday night with porn star, Rosee Divine. There were lots of pictures taken including some of her getting a little touchy. JLo was nowhere in sight so I wonder if she knew and approved of this. Check out the pictures HERE.