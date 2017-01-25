Odd Things You Can Bet On For The Big Game.

A record $132 million was bet on Super Bowl 50 last year in Vegas – with an estimated $4 billion more gambled in illegal wagers.

Well, that number will most likely increase this year.

If you want to get a jump on the action, consider these prop bets:

Will Lady Gaga have a wardrobe malfunction? (Must expose intimate part of body.)

How many commercials will Peyton Manning appear in during the Super Bowl broadcast? (The over/under is 1.5.)

Will someone illegally enter the field of play Super Bowl 51?

Will any player do the Dirty Bird touchdown celebration?

Will the name Aaron Hernandez be mentioned during the broadcast?

Will the name Michael Vick be mentioned during the broadcast?

How many times will Gisele Bundchen be shown during the broadcast? (The over/under is 1.5)

