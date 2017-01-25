Odd Things You Can Bet On For The Big Game.

A record $132 million was bet on Super Bowl 50 last year in Vegas – with an estimated $4 billion more gambled in illegal wagers.
Well, that number will most likely increase this year.
If you want to get a jump on the action, consider these prop bets:
- Will Lady Gaga have a wardrobe malfunction? (Must expose intimate part of body.)
- How many commercials will Peyton Manning appear in during the Super Bowl broadcast? (The over/under is 1.5.)
- Will someone illegally enter the field of play Super Bowl 51?
- Will any player do the Dirty Bird touchdown celebration?
- Will the name Aaron Hernandez be mentioned during the broadcast?
- Will the name Michael Vick be mentioned during the broadcast?
- How many times will Gisele Bundchen be shown during the broadcast? (The over/under is 1.5)
