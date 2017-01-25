Paris Jackson Is Convinced Her Father Was Murdered

January 25, 2017 7:20 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Paris Jackson, Rolling Stone, Murder, Michael Jackson

At the time of Michael Jackson‘s death in 2009, his daughter Paris Jackson was only 8-years old. Now the late King of Pop’s daughter is 18-years-old and she just gave what they are calling “her first-ever in-depth interview” about her father.

In a new Rolling Stone interview which is out now, Paris says she’s convinced her father was murdered.

Paris blames Murray for Michael’s propofol addiction, but believes greed and a desire to get her father’s half of the Sony/ATV music-publishing catalog, was enough motive for someone to want him dead.

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him, and at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.’ Because it’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like b*******, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was b*******.”

She desires to see justice,

“Of course. I definitely do, but it’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

