Taylor Swift Teases ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Taylor Swift’s contribution to the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack is “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” a collaboration with Zayn Malik. On Instagram, the star teased a first look at the song’s music video, sporting 50 shades of red.

Related: Watch a Seven Year Old Filipina Nail Taylor Swift Impersonation

Swift simply captioned the photo “Coming soon…” so we may see a video for the track by week’s end. The 1989 hitmaker is a canny promoter of music videos — her “Bad Blood” teasers dropped over weeks and introduced various characters and cameos in drips. For “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” Taylor’s apparently taking a more minimalist approach.

And there’s still no sign of Zayn! Take your first look at Swift’s next video here: