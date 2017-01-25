Universal Announces ‘Scarface’ Movie Remake Is In The Works

The Hollywood Reporter announced today that the ‘Scarface’ remake is in the works with the same writer as ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Jonathan Herman.

The new remake will take place in Los Angeles this time instead of Miami.

The first Scarface movie was set in 1932 and the most quoted remake of all time was with Al Pacino in 1983.

There are no official reports of which actors will be in the Universal Pictures remake of Scarface yet.

The Empire Herald is reporting a rumor that Leonardo DiCaprio & Sofia Vergara will be in the remake but nothing is confirmed yet.

Read more about that report here.