Universal Announces ‘Scarface’ Movie Remake Is In The Works

January 25, 2017 4:49 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: scarface

The Hollywood Reporter announced today that the ‘Scarface’ remake is in the works with the same writer as ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Jonathan Herman.

The new remake will take place in Los Angeles this time instead of Miami.

The first Scarface movie was set in 1932 and the most quoted remake of all time was with Al Pacino in 1983.

There are no official reports of which actors will be in the Universal Pictures remake of Scarface yet.

The Empire Herald is reporting a rumor that Leonardo DiCaprio & Sofia Vergara will be in the remake but nothing is confirmed yet.

Read more about that report here. 

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live