Animal Hospital Takes A Shot At Tom Brady [PIC]

January 26, 2017 12:54 PM By Megan
Filed Under: atlanta falcons, New England Patriots, Super Bowl, Tom Brady, Veterinary

Case Veterinary Hospital in Savannah is ready for some football. They are also ready for some animals to get neutered. Put those things together and you have the perfect sign.

The Atlanta Falcons are taking on the New England Patriots Sunday, February 5th and it’s safe to say the staff of this vet wants the Falcons to win. How do I know?Because of THIS sign they put up. That seriously couldn’t get any bigger. According to Fox28 Media, the owner originally told her staff to to take the sign down, but they convinced her to keep it up and it’s gotten a lot of attention from both fans.

The plan to keep the sign up until the big game.

