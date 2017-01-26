Drake Plans to Return to Acting

By Radio.com Staff

Drake got his start as an actor, notably playing James “Jimmy” Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation. In a new interview the rapper expresses his desire to return to the world of acting.

Drake spoke with University of Kentucky college basketball head coach John Calipari on his podcast and discussed his future plans.

“Acting is another thing that I just can’t wait to really dive into, he said. “I think after I release ‘More Life’, which is this playlist I’m working on and finish this tour. I think I’m going to really start to position myself in the acting world and, hopefully, take some great roles.”

Drake also spoke about his motivation for the More Life project stating that he wants “to keep people excited, give them new music, let them know I’m still hungry. I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist”