Kid Who Went Viral For Trump Comment Is Drew Carey’s Son [VIDEO]

Twas the night before the inauguration when all through D.C. there were fires and protesters. Okay that doesn’t rhyme but it’s all true. News stations were covering the action when one reporter pulled a young boy out of the crowd to interview. The kids interview went viral, I’m guessing because he said “Screw our President”.

Turns out that is 11 year old Conner who is the son of comedian Drew Carey. According to TMZ, Conner got a stern talking to after Drew and his wife saw the interview for talking to the reporter the way he did and also using foul language.

If you missed the video you can see it HERE. See the resemblance?