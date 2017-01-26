Nicki Minaj Teases Next Album on Major Lazer’s New Track ‘Run Up’

By Amanda Wicks

Major Lazer shared their new collaboration, “Run Up,” with Nicki Minaj and PARTYNEXT DOOR today (January 26th). And Minaj details her next album in her verse.

“Most of these dudes is really quite sore/ 45 special, this is my cough/ Bout to drop an album, this is my fourth/ I don’t put sugar in my spaghetti sauce,” she raps on the track. It’s been three years since Minaj last released her third studio album The Pinkprint, but it seems as though 2017 will be a good year for new music. While announcing her split from ex-boyfriend Meek Mill earlier in January, Minaj also shared that she was hard at work. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon,” she tweeted.

Whenever she does release her next album, it’s sure to add to her impressive number of songs to have charted on Billboard‘s Hot 100. Minaj surpassed Taylor Swift in December when her song “Black Barbies” landed on the chart, and became the 70th time one of her songs made it.