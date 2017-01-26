Robin Thicke Loses Custody Of Son In Court Battle With Paula Patton

Robin Thicke & his ex-wife Paula Patton are in an ugly custody battle over their six-year-old son Julian.

According to Dailymail a judge has ordered a restraining order against Robin Thicke from being near his son.

It appears that Robin has lost custody over his son and he is now being investigated by the Department of Children over abuse charges.

Read about that report here. 

TMZ is reporting that the judge found evidence of domestic abuse to Paula and their son Julian.

Robin’s lawyers are claiming these allegations are false and that Paula is making these claims just to win the custody battle.

You can read about that report here. 

 

