Asking For ‘Fries Extra Crispy’ At Burger King Really Meant Something Else

Two Burger King employee’s were arrested on January 21st due to selling ‘Fries Extra Crispy’, which ultimately was just code word for selling Marijuana straight through the Burger King Drive through. According to Sea Coast Online, one of the employees was a crew member and the other was the assistant manager of the Epping, New Hampshire Burger King running this scandal.

When police, “undercover purchase resulted in the arrest of Garrett Norris, 20, of Raymond, for allegedly distributing marijuana. Police said buyers would pull up to the drive-through and ask if “Nasty Boy” was working, Norris’ nickname. When confirmed, an order was placed for french fries “extra crispy,” which was the code for wanting to purchase drugs, police said. Norris then produced an amount of marijuana in a Burger King coffee cup separate from the french fries and food order. Norris was also found in possession of marijuana stored in his personal property inside the Burger King, police said. He was charged with sale of a controlled drug and possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.”

Can you imagine if you really just wanted your french fries extra crispy?