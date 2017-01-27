Clean Bandit Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Clean Bandit have announced a run of North American dates for 2017.

Related: Clean Bandit On Their Debut ‘New Eyes,’ Partying with Ron Jeremy

The British group is riding high on the success of their current single “Rockabye” which features Sean Paul and Anne-Marie.

Their tour kicks off on March 31st in Seattle, check out the full itinerary below.

3/31 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox @ The Market

4/01 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

4/03 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

4/05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

4/07 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

4/08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee Theatre

4/10 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

4/13 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

4/14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

4/15 – New Orleans, LA – Republic New Orleans

4/17 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

4/19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

4/21 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

4/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

4/24 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

4/25 – Montreal, QB – Le National

4/26 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

5/01 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

5/02 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Never miss a tour date from Clean Bandit with Eventful.