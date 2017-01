Beyonce Pregnant & Flaunting Baby Bump? Shocking New Ivy Park Video Has Fans Talking https://t.co/3tP4cPW87Y via @HollywoodLife — Blu/Bey/Jay (@QueenBeesBaby) January 27, 2017

Hollywoodlife is reporting that Beyonce’s latest photo shoot looks like she’s flaunting a baby bump & fans on twitter seem to agree.

Judge for yourself by reading the story here.

Mediatakeout is reporting that she is pregnant in that same photo shoot ….story developing but you can read about it here.