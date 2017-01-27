Should The Day After The Super Bowl Be A Holiday?

January 27, 2017 5:20 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: day off, heinz, Holiday, ketchup, Super Bowl

The Kraft Heinz company has decided not to shell out $5 million for a 30-second Super Bowl commercial this year. Instead, the ketchup and mustard giant is using the money to allow all of their 42,000 employees to stay home the day after the big game.

It actually makes a lot of sense, considering the Monday after the Super Bowl has the lowest work attendance of any day on the calendar.

Kraft Heinz also started a petition that they’ll be sending to Congress, asking lawmakers to make the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday. Check out more of the article here.

Don’t forget to sign the petition click here.

