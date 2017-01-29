BET Hit Movie Makes New Edition NEW Again

New Edition has long been a thing of the past, to most (some RnB enthusiast, like myself, still have them in their playlist to get in some type of mood). A “boy band” that pre-dated the N’Sync and Backstreet Boys of the 90’s, all of the members literally grew from Boys to Men to achieve continued fame into adulthood; most notably Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill had solo careers, and the others notoriously became Bell Biv Devoe. Then in the 2000’s they had a bit of a reunion, but not much since. So many fans were wondering Is This The End?

Now let’s exit that musical time machine (watch your head) and bring it to 2017. Enter BET’s recent biopic, “The New Edition Story.” There are a lot of things in this that are interesting about this- and they are mostly good.

So here is a little breakdown:

Its actually a good There have been quite a few biopics that were, let’s just say, “not well-received ;” TLC, Whitney Houston, N.W.A ., and of course Aaliyah . But fans and critics actually like this one. I mean really LIKE it, If It Isn’t Love.

There you have it. The trailer is at the top of all of this. If you are a New Edition fan, this is a must see. If you have no idea about anything that was referenced in this (there’s a list of song references below that were inserted), not a bad idea to check it out and use the blast from the past to absorb some history- or just to be entertained. (Tomato-Tomato).

For more on the biopic- including Cast, Videos, and Episodes- you can go straight to the source- BET here.

If anything this is a good thing for the group and the fans. After three decades, just shows New Edition Can Stand The Rain.

