Bruno Mars Says He’d Trade Music To Have His Mother Back

Back in 2013 Bruno Mars’ mother died unexpectedly due to a brain aneurysm, and Mars is finally speaking out about how much it has impacted his life.

“My life has changed,” Mars told Latina magazine. “She’s more than my music. If I could trade music to have her back, I would.”

✊🏽 It's official! @BrunoMars is our February 2017 cover star. Read all about how he is redefining what it means to be a Latino man. Interviewed by Latina's entertainment director @jesustalks. #LinkInBio #BrunoOnLatina A photo posted by Latina Magazine (@latina) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:29am PST

Back in November we learned on an episode of 60 Minutes that Mars grew up in a one-room apartment that “at first didn’t have a bathroom,” so they had to walk across somewhere else to find a place that did have a bathroom.

Mars says the most important thing he learned growing up was the value of family.

“We had it all. We had each other,” he reminisced. “It’s OK we don’t have electric today. We’re gonna figure it out.”