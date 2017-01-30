Bruno Mars Says He’d Trade Music To Have His Mother Back

January 30, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Bruno Mars, Family, Hawaii

Back in 2013 Bruno Mars’ mother died unexpectedly due to a brain aneurysm, and Mars is finally speaking out about how much it has impacted his life.

“My life has changed,” Mars told Latina magazine. “She’s more than my music. If I could trade music to have her back, I would.”

Back in November we learned on an episode of 60 Minutes that Mars grew up in a one-room apartment that “at first didn’t have a bathroom,” so they had to walk across somewhere else to find a place that did have a bathroom.

Mars says the most important thing he learned growing up was the value of family.

“We had it all. We had each other,” he reminisced. “It’s OK we don’t have electric today. We’re gonna figure it out.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live