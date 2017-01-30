David Beckham Reveals Secret To Lasting Marriage With Victoria

January 30, 2017 1:14 PM
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham are one of Hollywood’s most beautiful couples; not only because of their drop-dead sexy looks, but also because after 20 years together, their relationship seems stronger than ever.

In a recent interview with Mashable, David was asked about his relationship with Victoria from the beginning to now…and what has kept them together so long:

“I think because we’re a strong family unit,” he replied. “We’ve got strong parents; we were brought up with the right values.”

Of course, David also mentioned that like all couples he and Victoria have had their tough times, but they both acknowledge that it’s just what happens in relationships…and it’s just part of “having responsibilities.”

“We stay together because we love each other; we stay together because we have four amazing children, and do you go through tough times? Of course you go through tough times. It’s part of relationships, it’s part of marriages, it’s part of having children, it’s part of having responsibilities.”

Over the summer the couple celebrated 17 years of marriage. You can see the photo that David posted below!

