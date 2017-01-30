Listen To Win: Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Medea Halloween & Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run DVD!

January 30, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Boo! A Madea Halloween, Madea on the Run, Tyler Perry

Beginning Monday, listen to The Tony Tecate Show with Bre to win both of these hilarious movies during their Big Prize Minute Monday – Friday.

Madea is ringing in the BOO year!
Listen for your chance to win Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween and Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run on Blu-ray.

Available 1/31/17, everyone’s favorite wise-cracking Aunt starts the party and skips the Po-Po in two hilarious films. Kick off February with the Matriarch herself in Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween. On the spookiest night of the year, Madea is summoned to keep a watchful eye on Brian’s (Tyler Perry) teenage daughter and keep her out of trouble. Little does she
know, the trouble is coming for her. Fortunately, or not, she has her posse of Bam, Hattie and Joe to shield off ghosts and killer clowns. It’s a fright fest where
all hell-arity breaks loose.
Also available tomorrow, following a nine-month nationwide tour, Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run. On the run from the law, Madea hides out at Bam’s house, thinking she will lie low. Unfortunately, Bam’s house is packed with rambunctious family and friends, and Madea finds herself needing to lay down her own law and drop the hammer!
Own Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween and Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD 1/31/17.
For more info on Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween click here 
For more info on Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run click here

