Sacramento Native Ryan Guzman Married? [PICS]

Ryan Guzman, our very own Sacramento boy who’s made it big time in Hollywood, starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in “The Boy Next Door” and also part of the “Step Up” franchise, might not be on the market anymore.

Last night he posted this picture on Instagram that’s got people talking….

Yea of course the word “wifey” can be thrown around loosely these days but if you go to her page, it seems like there are some congratulations in order. Check out these pics and videos from their vacation that’s being referred to in one picture as their “honeymoon”.