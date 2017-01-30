Starbucks Will Hire 10,000 Refugees!

January 30, 2017 6:54 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Jobs, Starbucks, refugees

Starbucks CEO, Howard Schultz  is standing against Donald Trump‘s immigration ban. He made an official statement on Starbucks’ website revealing that the company will plan to hire 10,000 refugees across the globe!

“…we will neither stand by, nor stand silent, as the uncertainty around the new Administration’s actions grows with each passing day. We have a long history of hiring young people looking for opportunities and a pathway to a new life around the world. This is why we are doubling down on this commitment by working with our equity market employees as well as joint venture and licensed market partners in a concerted effort to welcome and seek opportunities for those fleeing war, violence, persecution and discrimination. There are more than 65 million citizens of the world recognized as refugees by the United Nations, and we are developing plans to hire 10,000 of them over five years in the 75 countries around the world where Starbucks does business. And we will start this effort here in the U.S. by making the initial focus of our hiring efforts on those individuals who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel in the various countries where our military has asked for such support.”

Starbucks’ also addressed the corporation’s long standing business ties with Mexico and vowed “to help and support [their] Mexican customers, partners, and their families.”

The Starbucks executive concluded:

“We are in business to inspire and nurture the human spirit, one person, one cup and one neighborhood at a time – whether that neighborhood is in a Red State or a Blue State; a Christian country or a Muslim country; a divided nation or a united nation. That will not change. You have my word on that.”

