Aw! This story is so sweet! According to BuzzFeed, a group of teenage girls were taking selfies in a casino bathroom when an older woman walked in and asked if they wanted her to take a picture of them.

“She was complimenting our clothes like a teenager talking to us,” teenager Mahri Smith said.

The girls apparently hung out and chatted in the bathroom for a while until they decided to go their separate ways. So much fun!