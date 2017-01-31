A Psychic Is Predicting Donald Trump’s Death [NSFW]

A psychic by the name of Lyndsay Edwards is claiming that she had a vision of how President Trump will die.

“Donald Trump will be shot dead during a public speech he is doing. The person will shoot from a roof but will be killed by Trumps [sic] security immediately after killing Donald Trump. I question my guide how this person can get access to shoot Trump knowing he will have the best security in the world (the SAS) and I am told that due to back lash of Trumps [sic] presidential decisions America knows that he has to go as if he remains to be president it’ll only get worse (there is a leak in the system). I am shown that he is shot during or shortly after an explosion which I feel isn’t too far from where Trump is giving his (unknown to him) last speech. I am shown a bow and arrow and feel it could be the arrow that goes through Trumps heart. I am given October for Trump to be shot dead and I see many riots, violent protests and total ciaos [sic] in the run up to his death.”

You can read the full explanation HERE!