Name A Cockroach After The Person You Care About This Valentine’s Day!

January 31, 2017 6:00 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Cockroach, name, Valentine's Day

Not sure what to get your Valentine this year? Well here is an idea, why don’t you name a cock roach after the person you care for!

It doesn’t technically have to be the person you care for, maybe it’s the person you hate. Well the Bronx Zoo is offering a certificate with your roach’s name emailed to your person of choice for just $10!

The Name A Roach Program has been around since 2011, according to the AP, and is merely a nice way to raise money for the Wildlife Conservation Society, which works to protect wildlife and their habitats.

But if you want to step it up a notch, $35 will get you the digital certificate and a plush Madagascar hissing cockroach and $50 will get you all that and a box of chocolates.

