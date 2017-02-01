Gang Member Slaps Rival Gang Member’s Face In Casket At Funeral

February 1, 2017 6:24 PM By Short-E

The level of ‘Savagery’ is sooooooooooo disrespectful in this video!

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF THE SLAP [WARNING LANGUAGE & VIOLENCE]

A video of a gang member slapping another dead gang member’s face while laying in a casket at his funeral is going viral.

It appears that the gang member posted the original video on his Snapchat and now it’s being shared all over social media.

You can hear the screams from people at the funeral and I have no words for the level of disrespect that’s displayed in the video….smh.

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live