The Super Bowl is a pretty big deal for Americans but not everyone enjoys the festivities that surround it. Obviously if your team is not in it you are already turned off, but still love to enjoy the endless food and drinks! Then there are those people who just like to watch for the commercials or even the halftime show.

To non-football fans though, what do you do if you aren’t at an epic Super Bowl party?

Here are some ideas according to Bustle.com, see a list here!