Selena Gomez Registers New Song ‘It Ain’t Me’

By Robyn Collins

Pop star Selena Gomez has registered a new song with ASCAP titled, “It Ain’t Me.”

The tune was co-written by Norwegian DJ Kygo, Brian Lee, Ali Tamposi and Andrew Watt. Registering a song is not a guarantee that it will end up on an album, but for Gomez’s fans, it’s a welcome first step.

Even if “It Ain’t Me” doesn’t get released, we should be hearing a lot from the former Disney “wizard” and Instagram queen in the months ahead. Gomez has a duet with Paulina Rubio coming and has been in the studio with The Futuristics (Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello’s “Bad Things”), Jacob Kasher (Maroon 5’s “Don’t Wanna Know”) and Danish songwriter Jonas Jeberg (Kylie Minogue’s “All I See”). In addition, Gomez reportedly has a club jam collab with Jax Jones called “This is Real” on the way.