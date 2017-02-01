Six Super Bowl Facts Even The Most Hardcore NFL Fans Don’t Know.

Do you consider yourself an EXPERT at Super Bowl trivia? Well, “USA Today” has a list of “30 Super Bowl Facts Even the Most Hardcore NFL Fans Don’t Know.”

Here are six highlights:

1. The first two Super Bowls were not even referred to as the ‘Super Bowl’ at the time. It wasn’t until Super Bowl 3 that the name was coined.

2. Backup quarterback Gale Gilbert has the record for consecutive Super Bowl appearances. He made five straight . . . four with the Bills from 1991 to 1994, and then with the Chargers in 1995. His teams lost every one of them.

3. Teams wearing white jerseys are 11-1 in the last 12 Super Bowls. The Patriots will wear white on Sunday.

4. Phil Simms was the first Super Bowl MVP to say he was “going to Disney World.” He said it after completing 22 of 25 passes in Super Bowl 21, and that set the record for highest completion percentage.

5. The NFL uses 72 perfectly inflated game balls during the Super Bowl.

6. The NFL didn’t turn to mainstream music acts for halftime shows until 1991. Before then, it was mostly marching bands. New Kids on the Block performed in 1991. So the NFL started with a pretty high bar.