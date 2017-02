This brother and sister duo are semifinalists on “Amercia’s Got Talent”. You can see their debut above if you haven’t already seen it. Pretty great right? They have so much personality and they are pretty damn adorable. If that trick didn’t sell you though, this one will. TMZ caught up with the pair along with their dad at LAX and they did a trick that will blow your mind. It’s like he’s a mini David Blaine, that’s how impressed I was. Check it out HERE.