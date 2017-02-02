Python Gets Stuck In Someone’s Gauged Earlobe! [VIDEO]

February 2, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Earlobes, Gauged, Weird News

Do you know anyone with gauged earlobes? Well, tell them to watch out for snakes!

According to CNN, a woman from Portland, Oregon was cuddling with her pet python, Bart, when she thought he was starting to attack her!

“What felt like he struck at my ear, I like froze instantly. I didn’t move because I really thought he was like attacking the side of my head,” Glawe said.

Lucky for her, Bart wasn’t trying to attack…he was just crawling into her gauged earlobe! LOL.

After she realized Bart was stuck, she grabbed some cooking oil and tried to get him out herself, but she soon realized it was a doctor’s job.

When she got to the doctor, they “Put like string or something like that in between my ear and the snake and like stretched my ear out more and pulled him back through and all was well.”

It seems everyone survived! Could you imagine being the doctor in this situation? 😛

 

