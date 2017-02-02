Travis Scott Fell Off Stage So Drake Offered Refund For Show! [Video]

Drake opened up his Boy Meets World Tour in London over the weekend and on the second night of five back-to-back shows, he had surprise appearances from Travis Scott and Young Thug.

While Travis joined the stage, he fell into an opening on the stage and broke a massive globe that pops up during Drake’s set.

Mais um vídeo da queda de Travis Scott no show de hoje. #BoyMeetsWorldTour https://t.co/0BzSulGcxW —

DrakeBrasil.com.br (@DrakeDrizzy_Br) February 02, 2017

So when Drake came on stage he said that he would give the sold out show their money back for not being able to experience his show correctly.