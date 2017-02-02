Trump Didn’t Change Black History Month Title

February 2, 2017 1:06 PM
The internet was ablaze with the story that President Trump had allegedly renamed Black History Month to African American History Month. TMZ has removed that story and now reports the official presidential proclamation refers to it as National African American History Month.

Many presidents refer to it as Black History month including President Obama. So, as it turns out, President Trump did not officially change the title. On Wednesday he referred to it as “Black History Month” therefore being consistent with other presidents.

