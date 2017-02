If you’re “old” enough, you probably remember the days when cell phones first came out…and were the size of a chimney brick! LOL

Well, if you happened to keep that old phone of yours, it could be worth $$$! Why? Because, according to AOL of all places, they’re apparently trendy among the younger crowd, even though they can’t be used.

Depending on the model, your old clunker could be worth anywhere from $100 to $600 dollars! Click HERE┬áto see how much some of those “vintage” models have sold for.

Doin work #brickphone @dsquared11 A photo posted by J. Kyle Hagerty (@jkylehagerty) on Dec 17, 2016 at 9:48pm PST